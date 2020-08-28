Web Exclusive: Adams-Ricci Farmers Market

An increase in popularity has sparked in local farmers markets since the start of the pandemic.

After speaking with vendors, this year has been significantly busier than years before. Many believe that people are seeking fresh air, food without chemicals, and are going out of their way to support local businesses; all factors to why the increase in foot traffic.

Today, abc27 stopped at the Adams-Ricci Farmers Market in Enola to spot individuals supporting their local vendors, and maybe have one of those famous milkshakes that will, regretfully, not be at the 2021 PA Farm Show.