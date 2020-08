Anna the goat (named for the Disney “Frozen” character) was born during a horrible polar vortex back in 2015, leaving her frostbitten at birth.

Despite her misfortunes, Anna has been rescued to a goats paradise off of Route 17 in Perry County.

Rescuers Michelle and Lenny Yourth have taken her into their Carpa Farm to make it a grand total of 24 goats — just so they all can live a relaxing life.