Web Exclusive: Bike sales skyrocket into another gear

Outdoor activities have been more desirable now more than ever since stay-at-home orders have been in effect. One particular activity has taken the nation by storm, bike riding.

Bike shops all over the county have not been able to keep up with the supply and demand. Owners say that bike racks have been emptied almost instantly and now have bicycles on backorder.

Shops not only keep busy with selling an entire bike — but with repairs as well. Many people are “cleaning out garages” and are rediscovering old sets wheels, which will probably need some upkeep.

Drivers have been asked to be extra cautious this Memorial Day weekend. Heavy outdoor pedestrian activity is always expected, along with even more people out on their new bicycles.

Bike riders are also reminded to always wear a helmet.