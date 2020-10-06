Web Exclusive: Bonsai at Hershey Gardens

Dozens of unique bonsai will be on display at Hershey Gardens starting tomorrow and through the entire month of October. The Susquehanna Bonsai Club will have their display up for all to see in the Hoop House of Hershey Gardens.

The exhibit features a variety of uniquely shaped trees, in addition to information on bonsai: what they are and how they are cultivated. Susquehanna Bonsai Club provides the seasonal exhibit to Hershey Gardens.

The word “bonsai” refers to the ancient Japanese art form of growing miniature, ornamentally shaped trees or shrubs in small pots or trays.

General admission is $13.50 for visitors ages 13-61, $12.00 for seniors (ages 62 and up), and $9.50 for juniors (ages 3-12); children under age three are free. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. For more information, click here.