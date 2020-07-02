Web Exclusive: Camping frenzy kicks up ahead of Fourth of July weekend

Outdoor activities have gained a huge amount of popularity in Pennsylvania and around the nation. Camping, in particular, is in such high demand that most of the campsites at state parks are going to be completely booked during the Fourth of July weekend.

Today, abc27 took a trip to Gifford Pinchot State Park and drove around the camping area.

There are empty spots around the site, but do not be fooled because the park has been booked weeks in advance for this weekend. This heavy volume of people is of course due to the worldwide pandemic, which is now pushing people to adventure outdoors.

Top Stories: