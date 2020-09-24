Web Exclusive: Central Penn College campus clinic

Central Penn College has partnered with UMPC to bring there its first ever campus clinic.

The school previously relied on third parties when it came to medical care, but with the addition of the new clinic, students can access it easily inside the college suites.

The facility will be open for in-person visits Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Virtual care will be available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. The clinic offers basic services along with Covid-19 testing.

Insurance information will not be required for services. The Central Penn College staff believes in a time of a global pandemic, accessible healthcare is more important than ever!