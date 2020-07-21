Web Exclusive: Check your car battery!

Drivers tend to think that the extreme cold drains your car battery, but it is actually extreme heat that causes more damage.
Within the last two weeks, car batteries are the cause of nearly 25% of AAA calls. If your battery is more than three years old, go get it checked at a garage. When possible, park in a shaded area over an open parking lot.
