Web Exclusive: Cinco de Mayo in the Midstate

During Cinco de Mayo, Mexican restaurants are usually flooded inside and out during the holiday. This year looks and feels just plain different.

The COVID-19 lockdown has closed all restaurants for in-person dining, but take out is still very much available.

The pandemic did not stop many locals from calling in and retrieving some Taco Tuesday. ABC27 stopped by El Rodeo in Lemoyne and Fiesta Mexico in Harrisburg this afternoon, both Midstate restaurants were so busy that they barely had a moment to talk to us!

The managers at both places did not seem to mind the business boom, with high hopes that during this time next year customers will be allowed inside to enjoy themselves.