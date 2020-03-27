Web Exclusive: Commonwealth Carry-Out

A local food truck owner has made a Facebook group called “Commonwealth Carry-Out” in order to get a collective list together of all the small businesses that are still doing to-go or delivery services during the coronavirus shutdown!
