Web Exclusive: Daily alcohol consumption

How much alcohol should an individual consume daily? According to a new study, that answer is one.
The U.S. Dietary Guidelines for Americans previously stated that men should max out at two drinks a day in maintaining a healthy lifestyle, while women should only have one.
Now, the committee of experts recommends that both men and women consume just one drink a day, and to always drink responsibly if otherwise. Cheers!
