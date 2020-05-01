Web Exclusive: Drayer Physical Therapy adjusts to telehealth system

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Drayer Physical Therapy is one of many clinics to adjust to the telehealth system during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many people are at home still trying to recover from injury during quarantine, therefore making in-home appointments as their main option. A lot of companies are lobbying to have telehealth be a permanent process for insurance companies.

The pandemic has forced offices to find the kinks in the telehealth process and fine-tuning the system as a whole.

After the pandemic has calmed, PT offices want to continue this telehealth system for patients who go on vacation or may have limited access to transportation.