Web Exclusive: Fall foliage

The peak of fall foliage in the Midstate is not expected for another 10 days, but this year we’re going to see some of the most vibrant colors in years according to DNRN Forestry’s Ryan Reed.

Due to the right amount of rainfall and temperatures, the fall foliage will be at its very best.

Pennsylvania has the longest fall foliage on the planet, which is great for our eyes here in the Midstate. The best places to witness the colorful leaves will be at any of our local state parks, and our region is filled with those!

To keep up to date with the fall foliage report throughout the state visit here.