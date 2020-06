Firework tents and shops are BOOMING this week as we inch closer to the Fourth of July weekend.

While it is your legal right to own and light fireworks, officials want to remind that common sense goes hand-in-hand when it comes to safety. More than 10,000 people were hospitalized last year due to firework-related injuries.

The Hershey Fire Department spoke with abc27 to address simple steps everyone can take to avoid injury during the holiday weekend.