Web Exclusive: First satellite news truck

If you were lucky enough to catch the Newseum in Washington D.C. before its closure early this year, chances are that you will notice this beast of a truck!

The CONUS-1 was the first satellite truck to operate in the United States in 1985 as a collaborative effort between CONUS Communications and the Hubbard Broadcasting Company.

abc27 wanted to take the time to highlight and honor how far live-streaming technology has come. All of the technology compacted into this huge truck has now shrunken down to a very compact box, called a TVU, and will only get smaller in years to come.

Today, B.R. Howard Conservation in Carlisle shipped the truck back to D.C. this morning, where it stored away indefinitely, in hopes of a new Newseum to open up somewhere in the near future.

