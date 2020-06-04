Web Exclusive: George Floyd protest in Lebanon

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Close to a thousand people showed their support for the Black Lives Matter movement in front of the Lebanon County Courthouse Thursday afternoon.

The protest began with participants voicing their thoughts on the injustices that minorities face in the country.

There was not an initial plan to march until the crowd demanded to hear from local police officers. The officers moved to the front and stated, “We stand with you,” but refused to take a knee when asked by protesters.

This angered the crowd, who then marched peacefully for almost three hours after.