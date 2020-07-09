Web Exclusive: Gun and ammunition sales skyrocket

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Gun and ammunition sales have skyrocketed within the last few months.

Owner of 717 Armory Patrick Connaghan believes that Covid-19 and the current civil unrest has stocked fear into residents.

While guns and ammo are sold out as soon as they hit the floor, safety courses are also sold out until the end of August as well. There are plenty of first-time buyers, which means beginners who are looking to handle their new firearm properly. 

