Web Exclusive: Hershey Story Museum searching for local coronavirus stories

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Covid-19 pandemic has swept the nation, including at top tourism town in the Midstate — Hershey.

The Hershey Story Museum collects a vast array of data, from Milton Hershey-owned businesses to local residents and tourism experiences. The museum is now requesting any type of experience that involves Hershey and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Whether you’re a local business owner, a resident, or even a tourist who wanted to visit the Hershey area and now cannot, the museum wants to hear from you.

“This is history-in-the-making and none of us ever lived through something like this before,” senior museum director Amy Zeigler said. “I know it is difficult for people to realize the importance of documenting things that are happening while they’re happening so that we do not lose this information later.”

Anyone can submit your experience by visiting hersheyarchives.org