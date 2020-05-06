Web Exclusive: Hersheypark’s ‘Candymondium’

Hersheypark has not opened for the season, but construction on the newest thrill ride continues.

“Candymondium” is now operating test runs which the empty carts which mean construction of the ride is almost complete.

With the top lift maxing at 210 ft, a maximum speed of 76 mph, and 4,636 feet of track; the 15th coaster will be the tallest, fastest, and longest track (2 min 26-sec runtime) of all the coasters in the park. Hersheypark released the footage of the test runs on Tuesday.

The lockdown has halted Hersheypark’s original date to open for the season which was May 1st.