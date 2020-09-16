Web Exclusive: Historic locomotive arrives in Carlisle for restoration

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A historic steam locomotive built in the 1860s arrived in Carlisle today, where it will be restored to its former glory by B.R. Howard & Associates.

The locomotive, called “The Yankee,” was once used to haul iron ore at a mine in Michigan. Now, it’s around 60% intact.

Brian Howard, chief conservator for B.R. Howard & Associates, says it is “just a series of challenges” with the locomotive’s structural insecurities and fractured components.

Adding to the difficulty of the task, Howard says there is just one other locomotive like this one… and it is located in Scotland.

“The Yankee” came to Pennsylvania from Michigan. After it’s restored by the Carlisle business, it will be permanently housed at the Michigan Iron Industry Museum.

