A gorgeous Memorial Day afternoon had cars and pedestrians lined up to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice at the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.

Despite having no official ceremonies held due to the Covid-19 pandemic, one retired military member gave the extra effort to honor the fallen.

Constance Snavely, a retired Chief Warrant Officer, offered up her trumpet to families honoring their loved ones by playing “Taps.” A nice gesture during an extra grim Memorial Day.