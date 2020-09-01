Web Exclusive: LaunchU Challenge looking for exciting young entrepreneurs

Harrisburg University is now accepting applications for all high school and college students in the area to compete in the 2nd Annual LaunchU Challenge, a “Shark Tank” style competition for young entrepreneurs looking to kickstart their business ventures.

Seven teams will be chosen out of all applicants to present their ideas in front of an in-house panel for a shot at start-up funding.

Applications are being accepted now through Nov. 1, while the actual pitching will take place on Jan. 21, 2021.

More information on the competition can be found here.