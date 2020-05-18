Web Exclusive: Mail carrier covers daily route amid health crisis

Web Extras

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Today, ABC27 joined Donald Fortini in Enola while he covered his daily route amid the pandemic.

Carriers have not missed a beat since the very start of the crisis and have become a pleasant and familiar face for those stuck in quarantine.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

Don't Miss