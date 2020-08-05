Web Exclusive: Man planting trees in Carlisle park

Scott Carver has planted more than 50 trees at Seven Gables Park in Carlisle over the span of 22 years.

His passion and hobby will leave a legacy behind him for years. His goal is to get one of every plant and tree that grows nearby inside the park.

Carver comes every day to water and checks on each tree he has grown. He is looking for help from anyone willing to volunteer.

These trees look to help beautify the area and educate visitors on the different kinds of trees native to Carlisle.

