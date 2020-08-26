Web Exclusive: Midstate movie theaters eye reopening

After more than five months of closure, some of the major movie theater chains will open this weekend. Regal Harrisburg, Regal Great Escape Harrisburg Mall, and AMC Classic Camp Hill 12 will fire up the projectors this Friday.

Of course, there will be restrictions such as a mask, social distancing, limited concession items, and 50% audience capacity to attend a film. Classic movies will be shown at a lower ticket price such as Rocky, Jurassic Park, and John Wick.

There will be fewer showtimes playing throughout the day so that the staff has more time to clean the auditorium in between shows.

The best way to reserve your seats is online.