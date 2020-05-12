Web Exclusive: Naturalization ceremony held in York County

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Six individuals were introduced as U.S. citizens on the steps of the York County Courthouse Tuesday afternoon. Due to the health crisis, the ceremony was held outdoors.

This is the first of five scheduled outdoor nationalization ceremonies in May for the county.

Paul and Paige Barlow became official citizens from the United Kingdom. The two said they both felt a sense of pride and relief in finishing the process.

“You never know what the future brings, so by getting our citizenship it means that we are getting some security for our future,” Paul said, moments before the start of the ceremony.

When asked how it feels to be a citizen in such bizarre times, both said they were relieved to be safe and that the country will get through this crisis united.

“I look forward to being able to vote and to have a say of what goes on in the country,” Paige said.