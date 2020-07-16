Web Exclusive: PSAC suspending athletics for the fall

The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference will suspend all athletic competition for this upcoming fall season due to Covid-19 concerns.

That includes all athletic events until December 31st, 2020. The PSAC is already planning to have all of the fall sports rescheduled in spring 2021. 

