Web Exclusive: Right to bear arms rally held in Harrisburg

A Right to Keep and Bear Arms Rally was originally postponed after a credible threat was made, but that did not stop hundreds from showing up anyway Monday morning.

From all over the state, citizens brought their firearms and stood on the steps of our state Capitol. There were discussions regarding their rights and what the future of America holds.

The rally was peaceful and the group departed after hanging out on the steps for around two hours. Many people who we spoke to said that people who fear guns simply do not understand them.