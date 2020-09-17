Web Exclusive: Rural Pennsylvanians rally for representation

Several Democrat representatives from rural parts of Pennslyvania rallied outside of the capital steps this morning. They believe rural citizens are too often ignored in Harrisburg.

A Rural Bill of Rights was drafted by Democratic candidate for state Senate District 27, Michelle Siegel of Snyder County. Everyone who attended the rally had the opportunity to sign the petition.

The Rural Bill of Rights includes:

  1. Access to Hospitals and Affordable Healthcare
  2. Access to Broadband and Cell Phone Service
  3. Access to Public Transportation
  4. Investment in Public Education
  5. Protection and Growth of Family Farms
  6. Access to Good Paying Jobs and Worker Protections
  7. Infrastructure Investments
  8. Support of Local Businesses
  9. Access to Clean Air, Water, and Land
  10. Upholding the PA and US Constitution.

