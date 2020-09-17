Several Democrat representatives from rural parts of Pennslyvania rallied outside of the capital steps this morning. They believe rural citizens are too often ignored in Harrisburg.
A Rural Bill of Rights was drafted by Democratic candidate for state Senate District 27, Michelle Siegel of Snyder County. Everyone who attended the rally had the opportunity to sign the petition.
The Rural Bill of Rights includes:
- Access to Hospitals and Affordable Healthcare
- Access to Broadband and Cell Phone Service
- Access to Public Transportation
- Investment in Public Education
- Protection and Growth of Family Farms
- Access to Good Paying Jobs and Worker Protections
- Infrastructure Investments
- Support of Local Businesses
- Access to Clean Air, Water, and Land
- Upholding the PA and US Constitution.
- Congress still can’t compromise on a COVID-19 relief bill
- Web Exclusive: Rural Pennsylvanians rally for representation
- Group of senators pressure DEA to prioritize opioid epidemic during pandemic
- Harrisburg man shocked to learn family cited for seat belt violation
- Gov. Wolf: Last call for alcohol sales in bars, restaurants extended