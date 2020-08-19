Web Exclusive: Russian aircraft at HIA

A Russian Antonov is parked at HIA this afternoon, the second biggest plane in the world.

This massive aircraft can be seen all the way from the PA Turnpike; it’s that massive. Many people called into HIA yesterday evening when the plane landed, asking what in the world that EXTRA large aircraft was.

The plane’s mission is classified and there is no information on how long it plans on staying at HIA.

One thing is for sure though, this plane is a monster compared to your “normal” size plane. It’s almost baffling to think that this plane can make it off the ground.