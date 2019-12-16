Web Exclusive: Salvation Army needs volunteers

With Christmas quickly approaching, the Salvation Army is looking at the finish line for its annual Red Kettle Campaign Fundraiser.
Unfortunately, due to many contributing factors, they anticipate falling well short of their $165,000 goal.
by: Ben MoorePosted: / Updated:
With Christmas quickly approaching, the Salvation Army is looking at the finish line for its annual Red Kettle Campaign Fundraiser.
Unfortunately, due to many contributing factors, they anticipate falling well short of their $165,000 goal.