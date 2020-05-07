Web Exclusive: Sam Fisher fishing with his son during quarantine

Sam Fisher and his son Jude enjoy a sunny afternoon outdoors to get away from the quarantine life.
Fisher got his fishing license for the first time in more than 20 years, and now has all the time in the world to do such activities. Both stated that they appreciate outdoor activities a lot more nowadays.
Sam hopes that fishing teaches his son to slow down and develop patience in life.
