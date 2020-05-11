Web Exclusive: Sen. Mastriano pushes back on Wolf administration

Dozens of people came out this morning at the capitol to support Sen. Doug Mastriano (R-33), who stated that he plans on drafting a formal letter calling for Dr. Levine’s resignation.

“I have never seen such brilliant incompetence from a public official,” said the senator.

The senator talked about other topics such as his disappointment with Governor Wolf taking away citizen’s rights by the stroke of a pen, the upcoming June election, and how local business owners should file lawsuits if their businesses have been affected during the COVID-19 shutdown.

“I’ve never dreamed that there would come a time that our freedoms and rights were under assault and attack; and how willing so many people were ready to surrender it,” Mastriano said.

Participants also spoke of another rally outside of the capitol coming this Friday May, 15th.