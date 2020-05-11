Live Now
ABC27 News at 5

Web Exclusive: Sen. Mastriano pushes back on Wolf administration

Web Extras

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Dozens of people came out this morning at the capitol to support Sen. Doug Mastriano (R-33), who stated that he plans on drafting a formal letter calling for Dr. Levine’s resignation. 

“I have never seen such brilliant incompetence from a public official,” said the senator.

The senator talked about other topics such as his disappointment with Governor Wolf taking away citizen’s rights by the stroke of a pen, the upcoming June election, and how local business owners should file lawsuits if their businesses have been affected during the COVID-19 shutdown. 

“I’ve never dreamed that there would come a time that our freedoms and rights were under assault and attack; and how willing so many people were ready to surrender it,” Mastriano said.

Participants also spoke of another rally outside of the capitol coming this Friday May, 15th.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

Don't Miss