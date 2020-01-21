1  of  2
Live Now
Senators debate rules of impeachment trial ABC27 News at 6

Web Exclusive: Shawn Abner receives prison sentence

Web Extras

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Shawn Abner is going to jail for animal cruelty.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

Don't Miss