Web Exclusive: Shawn Abner receives prison sentence

Skip to content
ABC27
Harrisburg
32°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Harrisburg
Carlisle/West Shore
Lancaster
Lebanon
York
Pennsylvania
US/World
Consumer
Traffic
Opioid Crisis
This Week in Pennsylvania
Washington Bureau
Only on abc27.com
Cool Car Auto Reviews
Top Stories
Higher education reform bill introduced to state House
United Airlines boosts profit on more revenue, cheaper fuel
Democratic candidates vow unity. But conflict escalates.
CBS’ early exit shows decisions networks face on impeachment
Weather
Forecast
Future Radar
Interactive Radar
Local Radar
River Levels
Text Alerts
Weather Almanac
Weather Cameras
WeatherNet
Investigators
Investigations
Neighborhood Alert
Restaurant Report
Top Stories
Department of Agriculture found violations in three counties
Top Stories
Newburg mayor ordered to remove part of home or go to jail
Top Stories
Suspects sought for hit-run, armed store robbery
Department of Agriculture: Farm Show food stands compliant, violations elsewhere
Critics claim Harrisburg lobbyist handpicking state senator
Is livestock screened for doping at Farm Show competitions?
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Big Game
Baltimore Ravens
Black & Gold Today
Esports
Nittany Nation
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Central Dauphin holds off Cedar Cliff
Top Stories
Upper Dauphin girls comeback against Halifax and force double overtime
Bears look for successful road trip ahead of All-Star Break
Bishop McDevitt Powerlifter sets American Records at State Championship
Halifax Junior Montana Paul reaches 1,000 points
Digital Now
Digital Now Center
Live Newscasts
Watch Videos
Health
Buddy Check 27
Penn State Health Webchats
UPMC Pinnacle Webchats
Top Stories
Ex-drug execs get over 2 years in prison for bribery scheme
Top Stories
Science Says: What to know about the viral outbreak in China
Top Stories
Is breakfast the most important meal of the day?
As virus spreads, anxiety rises in China and overseas
Critics: consumers should be wary of short-term health plans
EU sets up $998 million budget for humanitarian aid
Community
abc27 University
At Home in Central PA
Community Calendar
Employer Spotlight
Family Fun Fair 2020
Feed a Local Family
Gas Prices
Heart of the Midstate
Holiday Vacations
Hometown Hero
Horoscopes
Karns Meal Deals
Lottery
Mr Food
Outdoor Art
Pledge of Allegiance
Something Good
Val’s Kids
Veterans Voices
We Salute You
Good Day PA
Author Spotlight
Studio Sessions
WealthKare
Whitaker Center Science
Be a Guest
About Us
Advertise With Us
Digital Advertising
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
Jobs at ABC27
Meet the Team
Report It
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Live Now
Live Now
Senators debate rules of impeachment trial
1
of
/
2
Live Now
ABC27 News at 6
2
of
/
2
Web Exclusive: Shawn Abner receives prison sentence
Web Extras
by:
Ben Moore
Posted:
Jan 21, 2020 / 06:05 PM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 21, 2020 / 06:05 PM EST
Shawn Abner is going to jail for animal cruelty.
Top Stories
Higher education reform bill introduced to state House
Man arrested on gun, drug charges during probation visit
Camp Hill Chick-Fil-A developers file appeal against borough
Man charged for groping sleeping train passenger
Halifax man arrested for dozens of drug-related charges
More Top Stories
Latest Videos
Higher education reform bill introduced to state House
Pennsylvania State Police shoot York County man
Dad kills coyote with bare hands
Paxtang Borough Council to hold hearing for vaping-business rezoning issues
We Salute You: Donne Engstad II
Town hall set to discuss south-central Pa. issues
NASA's all-female space team upgraded International Space Station
Delta Airlines is giving employees two months extra pay
U.S. bonds hit markets for the first time in decades
Steelton Coach Ed remembered
Don't Miss
Share news tips, photos
Download Our Apps
Sign up for text alerts