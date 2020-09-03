Web Exclusive: Sheetz makes People Magazine

Even if you are completely new to the area, one thing that you are guaranteed to notice is that there are Sheetz everywhere!

There is even more of a reason to visit this family-owned franchise now that it has made the list for People Magazine’s “50 Companies that Care.”

Sheetz made #11 out of 50 on the list and is the only convenient store to make it. This year, the list focused solely on how companies responded to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sheetz has made outstanding efforts in implementing new cleaning and sanitization protocols.

The company has initiated new safety measures, released new scan-and-go technology, rolled out curbside pickup and delivery options, offered free coffee to healthcare workers, donated over 600,000 meals to children and families in need, and much more.

The Midstate is proud to have Sheetz in our own backyard, literally in any direction you go!