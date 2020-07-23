Web Exclusive: Summer snake safety

Summer and snakes go hand in hand. There are 21 different species of snakes in Pennsylvania, yet only three of those species are considered venomous.
abc27 got to chat with Jesse Rothacker, President of Forgotten Friends Reptile Sanctuary, about snake safety and awareness while being out this summer.
