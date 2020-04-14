Live Now
Web Exclusive: Tulips bloom at Hershey Gardens despite strange times

More than 24,000 tulips are in peak bloom at Hershey Gardens in mid-April.

The Gardens have been closed to the public after Gov. Tom Wolf’s orders, though media was invited to capture the gorgeous tulips despite everyone staying at home.

