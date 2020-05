Now more than ever, we should appreciate the little things in life. Check out Mother Nature at her finest as a group of turtles basks in the sun at Memorial Lake State Park.

There were almost a dozen turtles enjoying the sun today in all shapes and sizes.

Turtles take in sunlight to regulate body temperature and absorb UVB light to stay healthy and avoid bone disease. These reptiles need about 12 hours of sun per day.