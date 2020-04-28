Web Exclusive: U.S. Navy Blue Angels & Air Force Thunderbirds

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels and Air Force Thunderbirds flew over the northeastern part of the United States this afternoon in honor of the first responders in the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is one big “collaborative salute” to those risking their lives during these strange times. The fly over is part of President Donald Trump’s America Strong inventive that he announced last Wednesday.

Many people in the Philadelphia area went out to see the jets in action. Most people wore mask and stayed a respectable distance away from each other. These jets are symbolic and a reminder that we are all in this together and that our military always has our back.