Live Now
ABC27 News at 5

Web Exclusive: 24th anniversary of Walnut Street Bridge collapse

Web Extras

by:

Posted: / Updated:

24th anniversary of the Walnut Street Bridge collapse.  

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

Don't Miss