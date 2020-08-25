Web Exclusive: Worth It Honey

Owner of newly formed LLC “Worth It Honey” out of Enola, Cameron Worth, stops at one of his many hives behind a friend’s house in Linglestown.

He is one of many individuals in Pennsylvania who practices the art of beekeeping.

Bees often have a bad reputation among the population due to their infamous sting, but these extremely intelligent insects are producing many products that can launch a small side business.

Today, abc27 spoke with and observed Cameron as he inspected his hive for better or worse, and found out what this hobby and practice is all about.