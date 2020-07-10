Web Exclusive: Zebras and mini-horse rescued

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Introducing the three newest additions to Speranza Animal Rescue in Cumberland County — zebras Chrissy, Janet, and mini-horse Jack.

The trio are best friends that anyone could have and were rescued from a Northern Texas auction house.

They were originally going to a trophy hunting ranch, according to Founder Janine Guido, but members of the community quickly raised more than $17,000 to save them.

The zebras and mini horse will live out the rest of their days in a 3-acre pasture. Finally, some good news to hit the Midstate!

