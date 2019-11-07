Wedding dress giveaway for Veterans and their fiances

To honor those who serve a bridal boutique is giving away brand new wedding gowns to veterans and their fiances on Veteran’s Day. Special Moments Bridal Boutique in Millersburg, PA is giving away more than 100 new bridal gowns, sizes 4-30.

Boutique owner Wanda Latshaw said this is their 8th year doing the free giveaway. Latshaw said this is just a small way they can say thank you to Veterans for serving.

The wedding dress giveaway is November 11th, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. The bride must be able to show proof that she or her fiance served or is serving.

If you have any questions call Special Moments Bridal Boutique. Their phone number is (717) 692-3994. The store is located at 321 Market Street in Millersburg, PA 17061. You can also contact them on Facebook by clicking here.

See pictures below of wedding dresses that have been donated through this Veterans Day giveaway in previous years.