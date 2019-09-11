Wednesday at the York Fair

Wednesday is the anniversary of the Sept.11th terrorist attacks. 18-years-ago nearly 3,000 people died and more than 6,000 people were injured. Wednesday night the York Fair is honoring the victims and fallen heroes with a special musical tribute.

The name of the show is “Let Freedom Ring” it will be at 7:00 pm at the Bobcat of York Grandstand stage. The goal is to honor 9-11 victims, including our fallen heroes.

The musical tribute lineup will include:

Shatter X

Stoney Lonesome

Dave Bray USA

Kayla Kroh

Of course the normal fair festivities of rides, entertainment and food will continue through the day Wednesday. One food vendor we’re highlighting is “Grandma’s Cookies”. The fresh, soft baked cookies that last several days even has a gluten free option. It’s their second year making an appearance at the York Fair. It only takes a few minutes to get a batch ready said Owner and Baker, Steven Van Horn. He said it’s not uncommon for him to bake more than 200 cookies at a time.

Finally one of the shows we’re highlighting that will continue Wednesday is the professional glass blower. Professional Ryan Gothrup has already performed dozens of shows over the week. The group also has souvenirs available for purchase.

The York Fair continues through Sunday. It opens at noon Wednesday and Thursday and at 11:00 a.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

According to the York Fair website, prices are:

Adults (over 18) – $8

Children/Teens (6-18) and College Students with ID- $4

Children (5 and under)- FREE

Fair-Long Pass (1 person inc. parking) -$75

Parking: $7

Click here for dates, times and official York Fair ticket information.