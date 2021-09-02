Week 2 Countdown to Kickoff: Central PA high school football

Week 1 of the high school football season left the Midstate soggy, but excited for the fall. After storms moved through last week and Ida made her mark this week, football players and fans hope for a calmer, dryer Week 2 this Friday.

Join the abc27 sports team as they break down what you should expect from Week 2 of the season, the key matchups on the schedule, COVID-19 cancellations and who won Play of the Week. Plus get your kickoff forecast with Chief Meteorologist Eric Finkenbinder to help plan your Friday evening.

Matchups to Watch

Central York vs. Cumberland Valley (Friday at 7:00 p.m.) – For so many reasons the Central York vs. Cumberland Valley game deserves to be the abc27 game of the week. CV head coach Josh Oswalt with square off against his former Panthers squad and head coach Gerry Yonchiuk. Oswalt was the coach for Penn State commit Beau Pribula’s first two high school seasons.

It’s the first time the Panthers have faced Oswalt. The teams were scheduled to play in 2020, but the game was canceled due to the pandemic. Back in 2019, when Oswalt was with Central York, Cumberland Valley won the last meeting.

In Week 1, Central York beat Exeter Township 35-28. Cumberland Valley lost to Manheim Central on the road 35-7.

Milton Hershey vs. Susquehanna Twp. (Friday at 7:00 p.m.) – Few teams were more affected by the COVID-19 pandemic than Milton Hershey and Susquehanna Township. The Spartans lost their entire season as the school chose to opt out of sports due to the pandemic. Susquehanna Township had multiple pauses due to contact tracing and issues with the virus in 2020. Both teams look to turn a new leaf.

Last week, Milton Hershey lost its opening game against Southwestern 47-12. Susquehanna Twp is also looking for its first win after falling to Kennett 44-6 in Week 1.

York Suburban vs. South Western (Friday at 7:00 p.m.) – South Western looks to build off momentum from their Week 1 win over Milton Hershey, 47-12. The Mustangs run the spread offense under new head coach Tony Shermeyer., Quarterback Shilo Bivins threw five touchdowns in the win.

On the other side, York Suburban wants their first win of the 2021 season after falling to East Pennsboro 42-21. The Trojans did find a star in Mike Bentivegna who put up 276 all-purpose yards with two touchdowns.

Also in the show

Allie Berube will explain how COVID-19 is making its mark this season. She’ll also share who won abc27 Friday Night Football Play of the Week after the voting concluded on Twitter. Plus, she’ll share the story of high school football’s biggest fan in Central Pa.

Damon Turbitt, Allie Berube, Logan Reever and John Repetz break down the best games in the area, bring you closer to the action and give you a comprehensive look at the Mid Penn Conference, Lancaster-Lebanon League and YAIAA each week.