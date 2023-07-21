CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — abc27 news recently confirmed with Weis Markets that they will be implementing a new shopping cart system, similar to Aldi’s.

According to Weis Markets spokesperson Dennis Curtin, the new shopping cart initiative will require customers to insert 25 cents into a mechanism attached to their shopping carts to use it. Once customers are done with their cart, they will need to return the cart at one of several drop-off locations, and then they will be able to retrieve their quarter.

“[The new shopping cart system is] designed to help keep our prices low, make sure we have enough shopping carts in convenient locations, and minimize theft and damage to cars caused by loose carts,” Curtin said in an email.

The new shopping cart system is not a chainwide initiative – Weis Markets currently has approximately 40 stores in the Midstate, and of these store locations only three will be testing out the new system, according to Curtin.

The store locations testing out the new shopping cart system are:

352 East High Street (Carlisle)

3885 Union Deposit Road (Harrisburg)

800 South 12th Street (Lebanon)

According to Curtin, the new shopping cart system’s are scheduled for implementation in the three stores sometime next week.

To help with transitioning over to the new shopping cart system, Weis Markets will have quarters available for customers who need them. They will also continue to offer baskets for smaller orders.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.