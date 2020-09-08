WellSpan launches 24 hour help line for those struggling with addiction

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – There’s new help for those affected by addiction. WellSpan Philhaven recently launched a 24-hour support line.

The WellSpan addiction recovery mentoring (WARM) line provides support, resources and mentoring for those battling any type of addiction, and those who call can remain anonymous.

Call 1-844-WARMLINE and you can learn about addiction treatment and recovery options, how to help a loved one who’s struggling, and get connected to mentoring resources. After the call, a recovery specialist will reach out again, if you choose to be identified to see how you’re doing.

“It is unique in that it is designed to provide support to folks, family members, friends, colleagues who are affected by addiction by other people in their lives,” said Dr. Mitchell Crawford, WellSpan Health’s Director of Addiction Services.

The 24 hour support line serves Lebanon, York, Adams, Franklin, and Cumberland counties as well as part of Lancaster county. Dr. Crawford who helped spearhead the creation of this help line, says it’s particularly important during this pandemic.

“There’s been an increase in social isolation and in many regions a reluctance to engage with healthcare for fear of an infection,” said Dr. Crawford.

Callers can be connected with telemedicine treatment options as well. For Dr. Crawford, this help line is particularly meaningful.

“In 2015 when my sister died from an accidental overdose of heroin, and when I experienced that loss, and even as I was supporting her during her struggle with addiction, I wish that there was a resource like this available to me,” said Dr. Crawford.

The WARM line was paid for by a $500,000 grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs.