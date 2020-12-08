What does it take for schools to switch to online learning?

MILLERSVILLE, Pa (WHTM) — In the past two days, the Penn Manor school community has added 29 cases of COVID-19 in a total of seven different buildings across their district.

The numbers are daunting, but according to Superintendent, Dr. Mike Leichliter, the cases don’t cross a threshold for active cases for the district to switch to online learning.

“Not all of those cases represent students who were physically in our school building while they were contagious with COVID-19,” Leichliter said.

Penn Manor was one of many districts to sign a form saying if they were going to continue with in-person learning in a high-risk area they would follow safety and health regulations set by the Department of Health.

Assistant Director of Communications for Pennsylvania State Education Association Chris Lilienthal said the form doesn’t ensure all district will stay in-person through during COVID-19 surges.

“We believe every school district should be following the public health guidelines that the state put out,” Lilienthal said. “They are based on good science and the input of medical professionals.”

Leichliter said they’ll take a look at their active cases and make changes if needed.

“We have not seen spread within our schools because our students and staff are following proper protocols,” Leichliter said. “But we do have to make sure we monitor those cases for potential of school spread.”