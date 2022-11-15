PENNSYILVANIA (WHTM) — It has officially been a full year since President Joe Biden first signed the $1.2 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill (BIL) into law – so how has Pennsylvania benefited?

According to a Nov. release from the White House, $7.9 billion in infrastructure funding has been announced for Pennsylvania and already has been allocated for over 150 specified projects across the commonwealth.

Roads & Bridges:

So far, $5.2 billion in funding has been announced for Pennsylvania roads, bridges, roadway safety, and other major projects, according to the White House. $4.4 billion is being utilized for highway formula funding and $707 million for bridges in 2022-2023.

Additionally, Pennsylvania has received $36 million through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) as well as $20 million through Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) program.

Internet:

Pennsylvania is set to receive at least $100 million to improve high speed internet accessibility and coverage across the state, according to the White House. So far, approximately 21% of Pennsylvanians do not have an internet subscription. It is also estimated that up to 1,957,000 Pennsylvanians would qualify for the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), which according to the White House, cuts monthly internet bills by up to $30 a month as well as providing a one-time discount of $100 off for a connected device. Thus far, 505,000 households in Pennsylvania are enrolled in the ACP.

Water:

To date, $240 million in funding has been announced for Pennsylvania in the fiscal 2022 year through the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), according to the White House. Of this $240 million in funding, $87 million is dedicated to the replacement of lead pipes and service lines and $55 million is to be invested to ensure safe drinking water for Pennsylvanians – this allocation can also fund pipe replacements as well.

Ports & Water Ways:

So far, Pennsylvania has received more than $110 million in 2022 for the improvement of our ports and waterways, according to the White House. This funding will aid in the strengthening of our supply chains, address maintenance backlogs, and reduce congestion/emissions.

Public Transit:

According to the White House, Pennsylvania is set to receive more than $3.2 billion over the course of the next five years for improving public transportation across the state. To date, Pennsylvania has been allocated $614.8 million for public transportation improvements.

Infrastructure Resilience:

Pennsylvania has received approximately $1.1 billion for infrastructure resilience and $80 million through the Army Corps of Engineers for flood mitigation and, according to the White House, is necessary due to more frequent natural disasters resulting from climate change – in the last decade, Pennsylvania has seen 37 extreme weather events which has cost the state up to $10 billion in damages.

Clean Buses:

Pennsylvania has been awarded $34.6 million for the EPA’s Clean School Bus Program – this programs goal is to replace existing school buses across the United States with zero-emission/ low-emission models, according to the White House. Additionally, several communities throughout Pennsylvania were awarded $23.4 million for clean transit buses as well as improved bussing services through the Department of Transportation’s (DOT) Low-and No- emission Bus and Bus Facilities Program.

Electric Vehicle Charging:

Over the course of the next five years, Pennsylvania is expected to receive $171.5 million in formula funding for the expansion of electric vehicle charging across the state, according to the White House. Thus far, Pennsylvania has been allocated $62 million in 2022-2023 to build a network of electric vehicle charging stations across the state.

Clean Energy & Power:

$208 million has been allocated to Pennsylvania thus far with the purpose of improving clean energy, energy efficiency, and power in 2022, according to the White House. This includes $186 million for the weatherization of our power grid, $8.1 million to improve the resiliency of our state power grid, and $14.1 million through the State Energy Program, whose main goal is to enhance energy security, advance state-led energy initiatives, and increase energy affordability, according to the Department of Energy’s website.

Airports:

According to the White House, Pennsylvania has received $119 million for the replacement and modernization of our airport infrastructure. Pennsylvania has 121 public use airports, 230 private use airports, and 283 private use heliports, according to DOT.

Legacy Pollution Cleanup:

The state has been allocated $349 million in 2022 which will fund the capping of orphaned/ abandoned oil and gas wells, all while reclaiming abandoned mine lands, according to the White House. $6 million has also been allocated to cleaning up Superfund and brownfield sites, which are contaminated properties.

According to the White House, in the coming months there are many projects that are set to be added to the lineup as available funding opportunities become grant awards and as formula funds become specific projects.