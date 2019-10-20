What health officials want you to know as you plan your Halloween costumes

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Halloween is a couple of weeks away, but health officials recommend you start planning your costume now, so they’re safe for the big night.

This week, Pennsylvania’s Health Department warned decorative contact lenses can actually be illegal.

“Decorative contact lenses are not only dangerous, but they’re also illegal without a prescription,” said Nate Wardle, the press secretary at the Pennsylvania Department of Health. “So it’s illegal for someone to sell it to you if you don’t have a prescription, and it’s also illegal for you to have them in if you don’t have a prescription.”

While they may look extra spooky, the long term impacts can be outright disastrous.

Health officials say decorative contacts can cause blindness or the loss of an eye, unless they’re properly fitted and prescribed by a licensed practitioner.

“We want you to make sure your costume is not dangerous to yourself or anyone else,” said Wardle.

The state says another thing to take precaution with is face and body paint.

“Any form of makeup…first you want to make sure that you test it somewhere to make sure you don’t break out in a rash and don’t have any irritation from it,” said Wardle.

The FDA actually encourages you to be your own detective: go to its website, search through the makeup’s ingredient list and make sure the manufacturer is obeying the law by only using safe, approved color additives.

“Once you use it, you want to take it off right away, especially before you go to bed,” said Wardle. “You don’t want to leave it on overnight.”

Whether you’re ordering that costume online, buying it in the store or making it yourself, make sure it fits properly.

If it doesn’t, don’t risk falling. Find a fix.

“We know that kids run from house to house, and they get really excited this time of year.,” said Wardle. “Make sure they can see clearly through the eye holes…that it’s not moving all over the place.”

More Halloween health and safety tips can be found on the CDC’s website.