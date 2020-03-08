What we know so far about the four presumptive positive cases of coronavirus in Pa.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The number of presumptive positive cases of coronavirus in Pennsylvania has risen to four. The Governor announced two of those Saturday, saying both people have mild symptoms.

The state says all four people traveled to areas where the coronavirus was present.

Officials from the Pennsylvania Department of Health say their message remains the same: don’t panic.

“We’ve been able to identify where these people have been, who’ve they come in contact with and we’re working with them directly to make sure we’re keeping the community safe,” said April Hutcheson, the communications director at the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The two latest presumptive positive cases of the coronavirus are in Montgomery County.

The other two are in Wayne and Delaware counties.

Those affected are being isolated in their homes.

“It is the same with any virus that once you get past the part where you’re contagious, it’s okay to come back into the community and resume your normal life,” said Hutcheson.

While we anticipate that there will be more Pennsylvanians with COVID-19 in the coming days and weeks, it's important to stay calm. We're working with the health care community to keep them informed, consult on testing and ensuring they have resources needed to care for patients. https://t.co/s7T6OWrgPt — Dr. Rachel Levine (@SecretaryLevine) March 7, 2020

“Most of the people who have had the most serious illnesses related to this virus are people who are older or already had a medical condition,” said Hutcheson.

Health officials say the same steps you’d usually take to keep yourself healthy are what you should do to protect you from the coronavirus, like washing your hands and cleaning surfaces.

“I think it’s important to put it into perspective, right now in Pennsylvania, we’ve had more than 100,000 cases of the flu,” said Hutcheson. “You are more likely with flu going around to spread flu than necessarily coronavirus.”

The Pennsylvania Department of Health and Ready PA‘s websites are full of updates and resources, including a section combating stigma by knowing and understanding facts.